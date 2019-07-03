Daniel Hodges, 70, of Casper, WY, passed on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home in Scottsbluff, NE. He was born January 16, 1949, in Wheatland, WY, to Daniel K. Hodges and Alice M. Stelzmiller (Hodges), the first of three siblings.

He was preceded in death by both parents, his sister Randy Hodges, the love of his life, Judy Mullen, and his grandson, Jake’O Perea.

Survivors include his brother, Scott Hodges, his son, Glen Hodges, his daughters, Shawna Hodges and Ashley Hodges, and his grandchildren, Destiny Hodges, Hope Hodges, Rhiley Anderson, Priest Perea, and Craig Perea.

Dan held several careers in craftsmanship including welding and was an over the road truck driver for most of his life. He retired in Florida temporarily until reuniting with Judy Mullen four years ago and making their home in Casper, WY. He was a veteran for the Vietnam War serving in the Army and Navy. He loved playing blues guitar, fishing, Budweiser, and his family.

The Celebration of Life for will be held on July 5th at 1PM, at Frank Park located at East 27th and 2nd Ave Scottsbluff, NE 69361. A short service will be followed by a BBQ for friends and family at the park. Bring a lawn chair and a story to share. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com