Daniel J. Culek, 61, Kimball

Daniel J. Culek, 61, of Kimball, died on Monday, January 22, 2018 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 26, 2018 at the Kimball Cemetery. There will be no visitation.

Daniel John Culek was born in Kimball, Nebraska on June 1, 1956, the son of Bernard and Lucile (Haas) Culek. He was raised and attended school in Kimball and graduated from the Kimball High School in 1974. He moved to Boulder and worked for Ball Manufacturing as an IT specialist. In the early 1980’s he moved back to Kimball and worked on the family farm with his father and brother. He continued to farm until the time of his death. Dan enjoyed many hobbies, including genealogy, photography, history and working with animals. He also loved hunting arrow heads and playing cards. He will be missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his mother Lucile Culek of Kimball, NE; sister-in-law Anna Culek of Kimball, NE; niece Angie (Ivan) Schaeffer of Kimball, NE; nephew Nathan (Ashley) Culek of Billings, MT; 5 great nephews and 1 great niece.

He was preceded in death by his father and brother Bernard Culek, Jr.