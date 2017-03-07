Daniel J. Fulton, 55, Hemingford

Daniel J Fulton, 55 of Hemingford, Nebraska passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017 at the Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.

His memorial graveside service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport with Ann Bairn, PMA officiating. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be given to St. Jude’s or Shriner’s Hospitals for Children. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel was born on July 19, 1961 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Thomas and Thelma (Anderson) Fulton. He graduated from Bridgeport High School. He entered the U.S. Army in 1980 and ill health forced him to leave the Army. In 2008, Daniel moved to the Hemingford Community Care Center.

Daniel enjoyed watching tv, martial arts and collecting swords.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather Thelma and Dennis Stevens of Bridgeport; brother Mike Fulton of Crete, NE; sisters Karen Landen and Christine Moss both of Bridgeport and four nephews.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father Thomas and brothers Kevin and Wade.