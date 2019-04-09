Daniel Ramirez, Sr., 73, Minatare

Daniel Ramirez, Sr, 73 of Minatare, Nebraska passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center. Private services will be held at the Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Alliance, Nebraska. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Daniel was born on December 14, 1945 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Martin and Concha (Esparza) Ramirez and graduated from Scottsbluff High School. He married Angeline Magdaleno on December 24, 1964 in Gering, NE. They made their home in Minatare, Ne upon Daniel’s retirement from the Army after 21 years.

Daniel entered the U.S. Army on September 16, 1964 and served during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged on May 12, 1985. He received numerous medals and awards.

After retiring from the U.S. Army after 21 years, Daniel worked for the Scottsbluff County Department of Corrections, where he retired from being the busy man he was. He didn’t stay retired for long before becoming employed again this time with BNSF, where he also retired from.

Daniel enjoyed spending time with his grandkids. They were the light of his life along with his beloved Sadie. HE loved spending time with all the family together whether it be enjoying a family barbeque, watching a movie, or playing a hand of poker.

He will be deeply missed by all those that knew him.

Survivors include his wife Angie; son Arthur; daughter Debbie (David) Valdez and son Daniel (Stefanie); grandkids Tiara, David, Anthony, Andrew, Marcus, Ariana, Elizabeth and Elaina; great granddaughter Gisella; brother Eddie Ramirez, Sr and sister Inez Marquez.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents and sister Delfina Gomez.