Daniel V. Ysac, Sr., 80, Scottsbluff

Daniel V. Ysac, Sr., 80, of Scottsbluff died August 5, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, August 10, 2018 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. Mass Of Christian Burial will be held August 11, 2018 at 10:00 A.M at Our Lady Of Guadalupe with Father Jonathan Sorenson officiating. Cremation will follow the service with burial will be a later date. Memorials may be directed to the church. Condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Daniel was born September 14, 1937, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Francisco and Angela (Valderrama) Ysac. He received his early education in the Scottsbluff Public Schools, then went on to join the work force. Daniel married Stella Lucius on December 3, 1960 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and made their home in Scottsbluff. He provided for his family working for Swifts and as a truck driver.

Daniel is survived by his wife Stella Ysac of Scottsbluff; sons Daniel Ysac Jr. of Gering, Steve (Nicole) Ysac of Ulysses, KS, Tony (Nancy) Steidley of Gering, and Dan (Lorene) Sabala of Lincoln; 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sister Esther DeOllos of Scottsbluff brother Albert Ysac of Scottsbluff; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents; his son Frank Ysac, sisters Angeline Solano and Maggie Ysac, brother Salvador Ysac, niece Rita Robles, and nephew Michael Solano.