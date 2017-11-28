Darlene “Dartie” Mae Wilson, 73, Scottsbluff

Darlene “Dartie” Mae Wilson, 73, of Scottsbluff, died November 25, 2017 at Heart Center of the Rockies in Loveland, CO. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Faith Lutheran Church in Gering with Reverend Richard Neugebauer officiating. Inurnment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Online condolences may be left by visiting Darlene’s Tribute page at www.dugankramer.com

Darlene was born February 20, 1944 at Torrington, Wyoming. She was raised in the home of Charlotte and Howard Sishc and received her education in Torrington, WY Thornton, CO, and Gering, NE. Darlene was united in marriage to David L. Wilson on April 11, 1970 at Faith Lutheran Church in Gering. The couple made their home in Mitchell for several years before moving to Scottsbluff a few years ago.

Darlene was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church. She was first and foremost a homemaker, loved to cook, garden, and decorate for the holidays. She took great pride and joy in raising her children and was a passionate grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her!

Darlene is survived by her husband David L. Wilson of Scottsbluff; children: Steve (Lori) Wilson of Cheyenne, WY, Shari (Jay) Huber of Eaton, CO, Cindy (Timothy) Stirrett of Casper, WY, Pamela Behnke of Clearwater, FL, John (Kammie) Wilson of Scottsbluff; and Joe Wilson of Scottsbluff; grandchildren: Michael Stirrett, Nicole and Nicholas Curran, Jeremy Behnke, Jessica Helm, and Eric, Blake and Addison Wilson; seven great-grandchildren; twin sister Charlene Schneider; sister Judy Siemsen; brothers Roger and Norman Sishc; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, son Billy Wilson, grandson Miles Huber, and son-in-law Steve Behnke.