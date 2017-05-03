Darrell D. Schuler, 77, rural Redington

Darrell D. Schuler, 77, died peacefully in his home on the family ranch southwest of Redington Thursday, April 27, 2017. His funeral will be at the Notz Chapel at Camp ROCK in Redington, Saturday, May 6th at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rick Parker officiating. Masonic Rites will be given by the Camp Clarke Lodge No. 285 A.F. & A.M. Interment will follow at the Redington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Panhandle Shrine Club’s Crippled Children Fund. Friends may call at the Bridgeport Memorial Chapel from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, May 5th. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com.

Darrell was born September 12, 1939 in Russell, KS, the son of Chester Bernard and Fern Loree (Razak) Schuler. He graduated high school in Kimball, NE where he met his future wife Mary Louise Olsen. After attending college in Billings, MT and Fort Collins, CO he married Mary Lou Olsen on November 10, 1959 and moved to the ranch southwest of Bridgeport where he lived until his death.

In 1976, Darrell and his family began raising seed stock Red Angus cattle. He served in several leadership roles for the Red Angus Association of America, including the national board from 1981 to 1988 of which he served two years as President. Darrell and his family were honored by the RAAA with the “Red Angus Breeder of the Year” award in 1996 at the national convention and for one of the “Breed’s 50 Most Influential People” in 2004. The family ranch was also honored as the Beef Improvement Federation’s Seed Stock Producer of the Year in 2014.

Darrell was a member of the Panhandle Shrine Club and the Sesostris Shrine. He was also a 50 plus year member of Camp Clarke #285 Masonic Lodge where he held numerous offices including Worshipful Master.

Darrell is survived by his daughter Lori and husband Frank Nerud of Bayard, NE and their daughter Rachel of Alliance, NE; son Darrell “Butch” Schuler and wife Susan of Bridgeport, NE and their children Stephanie and David of Lincoln, NE; and his nephews and nieces.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary Lou, his brother Terry and his grandson Dylan Nerud.