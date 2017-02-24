Daryl W. Smith, 51, Hastings

Daryl W. Smith, 51, of Hastings, died on Thursday, January 5, 2017. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Cantrell Funeral Home with Pastor Ben Whitfield officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Bushnell Cemetery. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Daryl’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be given to Guardian Angel Life, 109 N. Smith Ave B, Kenesaw, NE, 68956. The services for Daryl have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Daryl Wynne Smith was born in Kimball on July 22, 1965, the son of Roger and Katherine (Pruett) Smith. He attended high school in Kimball. Daryl lived in Bushnell and worked several different jobs in the oilfield. He moved to Hastings and worked as a cook.

He enjoyed food and loved the time he spent being a cook. He loved his family and would help anyone in need.

Survivors include his father Roger Smith of Glenrock, WY; brothers Eugene (Georgia) Smith of Pine Bluffs, WY., Charles Smith of Kimball, NE., and Leonard Smith of Kimball, NE. He was preceded in death by his mother, and brothers Alan Ray Smith and Roger Dale Smith.