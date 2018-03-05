David Elwood Laucomer, 89, died Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Heritage Estates in Gering. A private family memorial service will be planned at a later date. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Contributions may be made in David’s name to the Mildred Agnes Kimball and Adele Colling Nursing Scholarship at the University of Wyoming, a charity of your choice, or just share a story with someone. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

David was born to Charles Robert and Julia (Miller) Laucomer on July 26, 1928. He was a lifelong resident of Sioux County, and was born in the same home, which was part of the original homestead, that he occupied until just before his death. He went to school in Mitchell until the 4th grade and then moved to Scottsbluff to attend Longfellow, Scottsbluff Junior High and Scottsbluff High School, where he played football, basketball and was first chair violin in the Nebraska All State High School orchestra. He graduated in 1946, and received a four year, full ride football scholarship to Colorado State University, but after two weeks he came home to ranch with his father and brother, and to be with his high school sweetheart, Suzanne Callahan. They were married on August 29, 1948, the summer after Suzanne’s graduation, and they moved to the ranch where they lived in a home that David built for her with the help of friends. He continued to grow the ranch, which his dad homesteaded in 1906, and he took pride in the quality of the cattle he raised.

Right up until his death, David loved recounting Sioux County history. He had an encyclopedic memory and told many stories of the various homesteads and the people who settled them, of his own family’s history, and stories of the people and families that he’d known throughout his life, in Scottsbluff and Sioux County, and who were his neighbors and friends. He could also speak to the geological history of the ranch and he loved seeing “his” antelope as he checked water, ran fence or pulled a well. He could talk to anyone, was an astute businessman, and an excellent horseman. He loved to play pool and to travel the world. His favorite holiday was Thanksgiving. As a young man he put a nail through his eye and had to go to Denver for treatment. While there, he went to Elitch’s and, eye patch and all, he rode the Wildcat roller coaster so many times that they finally let him ride for free – which he did almost 30 times! During the years his children were in school, he made them breakfast every morning, including hot cocoa from scratch. He was a “mad” scientist and experimented with weather balloons, blowing out Easter eggs with an air compressor or blowing tinsel on the Christmas tree with a vacuum cleaner. He hand dug a swimming pool with some help from a slip and a winch and he loved to swim. He took great pride in being able to recite the names and ages of each of his twelve great grandchildren. Since 1951, he kept a diary that he fashioned himself from stenographers notebooks, and each day he recorded the day to day workings of the ranch as well as major life events.

Survivors include his three children, David (Patty) Laucomer, Ginnie (Butch) Swarm and Tom Laucomer; grandchildren, Chris (Cary) Laucomer, Carlye (Chad) Johnson, Trevor (Shala) Swarm, Ty (Erin) Swarm and Tom (Chelsea) Swarm; step grandchildren, Alan (Allison) Toscan and Maria (Heidi) Toscan; and great grandchildren, Brady, Marly and Jordy Laucomer, Quincey and Sullivan Johnson, Kaia and Leah Swarm, Perry, Jude and Sawyer Swarm, and Graeson and Jaxton Swarm; his sister-in-law, Carol Laucomer; eleven nieces and nephews; and his close friend and neighbor, Mary Jo Davis.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Suzanne; his parents, Charles and Julia; his in-laws, Ed and Anne Kimball Callahan; his older sisters, Charlotte and Julia Mae; and his older brother, Charles; daughter-in-law, Eve Laucomer; and dear friend, Harry Davis.