David J. Frank, 75, Kimball

David J. Frank, 75, of Kimball, died at Rose Medical Center in Denver on Friday, August 17, 2018. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Kimball Presbyterian Church with Pastors Alan Foutz and Owen Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Kimball Cemetery.

David John Frank was born in Sidney, Nebraska on December 23, 1942, the son of Vesley J. and Edith Arline (Veal) Frank. David was baptized and confirmed at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Bushnell, Nebraska. As a young child, David and his parents moved from the rural Bushnell area to a farm west of Kimball. He attended District #5 County School grades 1 through 8. Following graduation from Kimball High School in 1960, David continued his education at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. He received a bachelor’s degree in Animal Science. On August 22, 1965 David married Darlene J. Eby in Bushnell, Nebraska. David and his father worked together farming and running a dairy west of Kimball. They raised corn, alfalfa, potatoes, wheat and oats on the irrigated farm. Following Vesley’s retirement David and his family moved east of Kimball, where Dave continued to farm. Through the years David worked at Kimball Light Plant, part-time for Delynn Petersen and partnered with Larry Walker operating a hog farm. More recently David ran trucks spreading manure for area farmers. This business continued until the time of his death. David also kept busy helping his son Brian with farming and sharing his knowledge and love of old tractors with his son Mike. David and Darlene loved to travel, they took trips to California, Colorado, Wyoming, Washington, and eastern Nebraska to visit family and friends. He enjoyed photography and taking pictures. He loved his dogs Goofy, Gidget, and Herbie, and always had one of them by his side. His family was very important to him and he was always there to support them in anyway and at any time.

Survivors include his sons Brian Frank of Kimball, NE., and Michael (Brenda) Frank of Scottsbluff, NE; brother Robert (Jeanie) Frank of Lincoln, NE; sisters Donna (Jim) Damrow of Diller, NE; Mary (Jim) Kulhanek of Lincoln, NE., Debe Thomas of Westminster, CO and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.