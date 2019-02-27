David Joshua Sound Sleeper, 30, Scottsbluff

David Joshua Sound Sleeper, 30, died Monday, February 25, 2019 in Scottsbluff. Services will be held from 5-9 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 and noon, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the InterCultural Chapel 1401 14th Avenue in Scottsbluff with Rev. Dr. Sherman officiating. Cremation has taken place. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com

David was born September 15, 1988 in Scottsbluff to Dennis Sound Sleeper and Georgia Ann Left Hand Sound Sleeper. He attended school in Scottsbluff.

David married Kayla McDonald on April 24, 2012 in Colorado. David became the proud father to three sons, Julius, Breyden and Baby Boy Sound Sleeper due in March.

David worked various labor jobs in the Cheyenne area. He enjoyed playing basketball in his free time. He was comical, always trying to make the people around him happy and laughing. He was known for his big hugs and huge heart. Family was most important to David and he was excited every time he saw his family members.

Survivors include his wife, Kayla; sons, Julius, Breyden and Baby Boy Sound Sleeper; parents, Dennis Sound Sleeper and Georgia Ann Left Hand; brothers, Jesus Hernandez, Paul Left Hand, Jason Left Hand and Joseph Left Hand; maternal grandmother, Verlie Left Hand; along with nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members and friends.

David was preceded in death by his brother, Rey Hernandez; and maternal grandma, Winona Yellow Boy.