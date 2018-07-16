David Patrick Broderick, 35, Scottsbluff

David Patrick Broderick, 35, of Scottsbluff, passed away at his home in his sleep due to natural causes and a broken heart on Friday, July 13, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Fr. Jim Heitoff as Celebrant. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. Memorials in David’s honor may be made to Panhandle Humane Society, Festival of Hope, or Craig Hospital Foundation. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

David was born November 3, 1982, in Scottsbluff to David and Linda (Steele) Broderick. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2001. David attended Creighton University and later obtained his law degree from the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

David practiced law in North Platte before moving to Scottsbluff. He worked for the Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s Office then opened his own law firm in February 2018. David loved his work as an attorney and found reason to debate just about anything, especially anything political.

David was an avid animal lover, especially his dog, Oscar. He enjoyed traveling and visiting friends near and far. David was the “go-to guy” for the best TV shows and movies and was always down for a game of cards. He had a great sense of humor and loved to entertain people.

David is survived by his parents, David and Linda; younger brother, Matthew (Jessica); and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Michael, who passed away two days prior, as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.