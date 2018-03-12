Davis Jordan Dye, 26, Dalton

Davis Jordan Dye, age 26 of Dalton, passed away Tuesday, March 6, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 12, 2018 at the Dalton Legion Hall. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the Davis Jordan Dye Memorial Scholarship at Points West Community Banks. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com . Bridgman Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Scottsbluff is in charge of Davis’s care.

Davis Jordan Dye was born October 4, 1991 in North Platte to David and Buffy (Young) Dye. He grew up in Dalton and attended Leyton Public Schools. He graduated from Leyton High School in 2010.

He lived in Kimball where he worked at Castronics before moving to Gering where he currently worked at Team Auto Center.

Davis enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He was proud of his cars and his favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys.

Davis is survived by his parents, David and Buffy Dye of Dalton; brothers, Broc (Tiffani) Dye of Kimball, Rhett and Kort of Dalton; niece, Braelynn Dye of Kimball; grandparents, Monte and Susan Young of Dalton, Jennifer Long of Riverton, WY and Mike Dye of North Platte; great grandparents, Phyllis Dye of Denver, Mildred Long of Sterling and Bill Eddy of Lake Havasu, AZ; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; along with two very special people in his life, Haley Kampbell and her daughter, Khloe of Gering.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Chase Dye; great grandfathers, William L. “Bill” Dye and John L. “Jack” Long; and great grandmother, Carol Eddy.