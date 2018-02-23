Dean Ford Drawbaugh, 95, Scottsbluff

Dean Ford Drawbaugh, 95, passed away Thursday, February 22, 2018, in Scottsbluff, NE. His memorial service will be held at 2pm on Monday, February 26, 2018 at First Christian Church in Scottsbluff with Rev. Nona Hodder and Rick Reisig officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Dean’s honor be made in care of the family or the church. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dean was born on January 26, 1923, to Harry W. and Grace (Ford) Drawbaugh in Scottsbluff, the youngest of three children—Carol, Harlan, and Dean. He was raised on farms in the valley during the Great Depression, attended rural schools, and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1940. Through his interests in 4-H Club, Dean developed a herd of registered Holstein cattle, and farmed and operated a Grade A dairy with his brother Harlan in the Hillcrest community. In 1948, Dean was drafted into the Army and recalled during the Korean Conflict. On October 5, 1950, Dean married Phyllis Spurgeon and was blessed with four daughters—Ann, Dorothy, Jean, and Marie.

After he was honorably discharged from the Army as a Sergeant in 1952, Dean worked for various firms in the valley, including Nielsen-Schreiner Chevrolet, Skinner Supply Co., and US Supply Co.

After retirement, Dean became a Vista Volunteer, and worked with troubled youth at the Scottsbluff Youth Center, County Holding Facility, and helped establish the Youth Detention Center. He also delivered medications for Lawrence Drug.

Dean was a member of the American Legion, Elks Lodge #1367, and Cosmopolitan International. He served as a deacon and elder of First Christian Church in Scottsbluff. As a member of the Wildcat Audubon Society and the Nebraska Ornithologists Union, he became an avid birdwatcher throughout Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, and South Dakota.

Survivors include his wife Phyllis; daughters Ann and John Hurt, Dorothy and Tony Hill, Jean Martin and Warren Yankton, and Marie Fleenor and Lowell Fleenor; grandchildren Andrew (Whitney) Hurt, Aaron (Maggie) Hurt, Elizabeth (Jason) Giglio, Nathanael (Arabella) Martin, Rick (Allison) Reisig, Mike (Rena) Reisig, Laura (Andrew) Clements, Mitchell Fleenor (Alexis Wright), and Teighlor Fleenor (Austin Arteta); step-grandchildren Adam (Jennifer) Hill and Katie Hill; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Phyllis Spurgeon and Wilma Gibson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and their spouses Carol (John) Russell, Harlan (Ruth) Drawbaugh, nephew Johnny Russell, sisters- and brothers-in-law Bob (Barbara) Spurgeon, John (Stella) Spurgeon, Ruth (Homer) McKinley, Martha (Francis) Ravenscroft, Ed Spurgeon, and Dean Gibson.