Dean Hinton, 88, Alliance

Dean Hinton, 88, passed away Monday, July 10, 2017 at Box Butte General Hospital.

He was born Donald Dean Hinton on April 23, 1929 at Gordon, NE to Alton and Cecil (Dykes) Hinton.

On March 31, 1951 he was united in marriage to Phyllis Mallory.

Dean was a lifelong area rancher. His ranching career began with the Abbott Ranches near Hyannis and then continued with the Gudmundsen Ranch at Whitman and the Lost Creek Ranch at Alliance. He also held jobs with Mischnick Construction, Gaines Steel and Dr. Von Tour. He was a genuine and hardworking cowboy with the ability to fix and build anything. He will be remembered for always having a joke to tell and ready to sing you a song.

He is survived by his sons, Robert (Jorene) Hinton of Alliance and Brian (Kris) Hinton of Tulsa, OK, his grandchildren, Kyle of Thedford, NE, Kira of Kearney, NE and Katy Hinton Tulsa, OK. He is also survived by his sister, Juanita Petersen of Ogallala, NE and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and 4 brothers, Tex, Stub, Hopper and Bud and 3 sisters-Bonnie, Alta and Ella.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, July 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Pastor Gideon Achi officiating. Interment will be in the Bingham Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. followed by a reception at the Bingham Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be given to donor’s choice.