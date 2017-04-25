Delbert “Fuzzy” Lee Vogel, 83, Bayard

Delbert “Fuzzy” Lee Vogel, 83, of Bayard, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 at the Northfield Retirement Communities Care Center in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Friday, April 28, 2017 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Bayard with Rev. George Naylor officiating. Interment will follow at the Bayard Cemetery. The Nebraska Army National Guard will provide military funeral honors. Visitation is scheduled on Thursday, April 27, 2017 from 5 to 8 pm at Jolliffe Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made in care of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church.

Delbert was born on May 1, 1933, in Bridgeport to Jake and Millie (Deines) Vogel. He served in the Army as a PFC during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. He married Delores Schledewitz on November 20, 1955, in Scottsbluff. Delbert enjoyed a lifetime of working on the farm. In 1960, He started working at Great Western Sugar Factory and retired from Western Sugar Factory in 1996. He belonged to the Bayard American Legion and was a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Bayard, where he served as Trustee, Elder, and Usher.

Family was very important to Delbert and by example taught us the value of a good work ethic. He spent countless hours mentoring his children and grandchildren in the arts of card playing, gardening, irrigating, weeding, repairing, driving “red” (his old stick shift pick-up) out in the field, cheering on various WWF wrestlers, and rooting against most any Colorado sports team (just to tease the rest of us as he never missed a game), and adding to his pen and cap collections.

Survivors include his children, Kendall (Donna) Vogel of Scottsbluff, Kevin (Becky) Vogel of Houston, TX, Kenneth (Laurie) Vogel of Highlands Ranch, CO, Pamela (Terry) Bentley of Lincoln, and Kurt (Barbara) Vogel of Gering; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Justin, Nicholas, Sean, Corrine, Katie, Trevor, Taylor, Chad, Kendra, Alecia, Nathan, Ryan, Aaron, Christen, Jasmyn, and Dakota; his great-grandchildren, Kylee, Danica, Logan, Madison, Zadyn, Bryson, Kaitilynn, Jordan, Jacob, Emma and Gabreella; his brothers, Richard, Robert, Elwood and Howard Vogel; and his sisters, Jurene Turpin, Ruth Schledewitz, Janice Henkel, Sandra Jines, and Betty Duncan.

Delbert was preceeded in death by his wife, Delores; his parents, Jake and Millie; his brothers, Donald, Edward, and Leonard; and his sisters, Benita, Helen, and Dorothy.