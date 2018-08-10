Delmar G. “Butch” Morris, 78, Scottsbluff

Delmar G. “Butch” Morris, 78, of Scottsbluff, formerly of Torrington, WY, passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at The Residency Care Center. A graveside service will take place at 1 PM on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 in the Veteran’s Section at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Pastor Rick Carroll officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the F.E. Warren Air Force Base Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Butch was born May 26, 1940 at Stafford, Kansas to Delmar D. and Clytie M. (Zongker) Morris. He entered the United States Air Force on August 19, 1960 and served until his honorable discharge on June 30, 1980. He settled in the Torrington, Wyoming area where he lived until moving to Scottsbluff to live with his friends Sally and Glen.

Butch attended Lighthouse Ministries in Torrington. He loved helping everyone and collecting eagles and hot wheels.

Butch is survived by his children: Sharon, Sherri, Franklin, and Amy; brother Jerry; sisters Mary and Marvelle; and several extended family and close friends.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents Delmar and Clytie Morris and son Delmar.