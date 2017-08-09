Delmer Rubottom, 69, Gering

Memorial services for Delmer Rubottom, 69, of Gering, NE, who died Monday, August 7, 2017 will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 11 at Gering Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Focus on the Family. Tribute of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Del was born October 28, 1947 to Max and Lois (Ullstrom) Rubottom. He was a 1966 Gering graduate and active in all athletics. He played football and was a member of Sig Tau fraternity at Chadron State College.

Del served his country in the United States Army as a Spec 4 in Viet Nam. He worked most of his life in agricultural sales and was an avid outdoorsman.

Del is survived by his twin brother Dick (Karen), brother Lee (Deb), brother Brent and Craig. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepdad Virl “Red” Davis, and brother Ray.