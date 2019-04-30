Delores Ellis, 85, Minatare

Delores Ellis, 85, of Minatare, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Scottsbluff Care and Rehabilitation Center. Her funeral mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Father Vince Parsons officiating. A vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in the East Lawn Cemetery at Minatare. Memorials may be made to St. Agnes Catholic Church for the window restoration project. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com

Delores was born July 8, 1933, in Rosebud, South Dakota to William and Susie (Emery) Kennedy. She shared a home with her parents and 16 brothers and sisters. She met and married the love of her life Frank Lee Ellis on June 1, 1953. They setup their home in Minatare, they had two sons and she lived every day in the home they created together until she suffered a stroke and needed 24 hour care.

She was so much more than just a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was full of faith, a fighter, a listener and a caregiver. She had a heart full of love for those closest to her and her own special way of expressing it to each one. She had an unbreakable faith that carried on even through turmoil and loss throughout her life. She willingly shared her faith with anyone who would listen and it has been passed on to the family she has left behind.

She enjoyed sewing and gardening for much of her life and more recently loved being a foster grandparent.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a number of her siblings, her son Martin Ellis, and husband Frank Ellis.

She is survived by her remaining siblings; son David (Diane) Ellis of Gering; her grandchildren Christopher (Katlyn) Ellis of Indianola, Iowa, Anthony Ellis and LaTessa Martin of Gering; and her three great-grandchildren Christopher, Emerleigh and Crosby Ellis.

Romans 8:35, 37- 39

“Who will separate us from the love of Christ? Will hardship, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us.

For I am convinced that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor rulers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

We take comfort in this time knowing that even though her earthly life has ended, she has found peace in Heaven surrounded by family and friends, resting comfortably wrapped in the arms of our Lord.