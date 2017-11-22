Delores L. Larson, 92, Holdrege

Celebration of Life Service for Delores L. Larson will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bertrand, Nebraska with Pastor Matthew Hacker officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, north of Bertrand at 12:30 p.m. prior to the services at the church.

Delores Louise Larson, 92 years of age, of Holdrege, Nebraska (formerly of Loomis, Nebraska) passed away on Monday, November 20, 2017 at the Holdrege Memorial Homes. Delores was born May 14, 1925 on the family farm, northeast of Bertrand, in Phelps County, the only child of Carl and Ethel (Lundberg) Hultman. She grew up on the family farm, and graduated from Bertrand High School with the class of 1943. That same year, she began working at the First State Bank in Loomis. During her early years at the bank, she lived in several apartments in Loomis. On weekends, however, she took the train back to Bertrand to stay with her parents. Delores remained at the bank for 35 years before retiring in 1978.

On March 5, 1949, she was united in marriage to Elliott Larson, and to this union three children were born: Paula, Mark, and Craig. The couple made their home in Loomis. In the 1960’s and 70’s she was very active with the March of Dimes fund raising campaigns, as well as membership drives for the Holdrege Community Concert. On Saturday nights, you’d often find Delores and Elliott at the Elks Club. Throughout the years, she was also active with the BPO Does.

Delores was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bertrand, and enjoyed hosting and attending Circle. After retiring from the bank, Delores enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and loved to travel.

She earned the nickname “Grandma Dee”, as she loved not only entertaining her own grandchildren, but was also a surrogate grandmother to others. She was a faithful visitor to hospitals, nursing homes, and loved sending cards and gifts for any and all occasions.

Following the passing of her husband, Elliott in 1986, she kept busy traveling. Delores enjoyed the drive to Iowa each Fall to visit her cousins, and loved taking bus trips to Branson, Omaha, and Kansas City to see shows. A highlight of her life was in 1992, when she made her second trip to Sweden to visit relatives.

In 2001, Delores suffered a stroke, and began to make her home at Holdrege Memorial Homes. For many years, she remained very active, and enjoyed taking day trips to have lunch with friends.

Besides her husband, Elliott, and her parents; she was preceded in death by six brothers-in-law: Clifton Larson and his wife, Gladys; Ralph Larson; Raymond Larson; Roland Larson and his wife, Mary; Elton Larson and his wife, Mavis; and Warren Larson and his wife, Lois.

Delores leaves to celebrate her life; her three children: Paula Peterson and her husband, Ward of Kearney, Nebraska; Mark Larson and his wife, Lynn of North Platte, Nebraska; and Craig Larson of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; four grandchildren: Brooke Larson and her husband, Matt of Lincoln, Nebraska; Alison Svoboda and husband, Seth of Peoria, Arizona; Lucas Larson and his wife, Haley of Waverly, Nebraska; and Alyssa Larson and her fiancé, Justin Graham of Omaha; seven great-grandchildren: Soren and Vic Svoboda; Collins and Rowan Larson; Paetyn and Owen Larson; and Ayla Graham; two sisters-in-law: LaVaughn Larson of Holdrege, and Rosie Hartmann of Bertrand; and a host of cousins, which included several 1st and 2nd cousins in Sweden.

