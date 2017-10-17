Delores “Sally” F. Kelley, 70, Scottsbluff

Delores “Sally” F. Kelley, 70, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, October 15, 2017 with her family by her side at her family home that she built with her husband, Lyle. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am Thursday, Oct 19, 2017 at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Mitchell with Fr. Mike Wetovick as Celebrant. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be Wednesday at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell from 2pm until 6pm with a Rosary at 6pm at the funeral home. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Delores’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com.

Delores was born an identical twin on October 25, 1946 to Harold and Fern France in Lynch, Nebraska. She began kindergarten at the age of 4 in a country school, where her mother taught her and her twin sister, Deanna. Moving frequently throughout her school years, she had many fond memories of helping her father around the farm with the cattle, stacking hay, and other chores in addition to helping with remodeling the homes he flipped. He was a “flipper” before flipping was a thing. She graduated from Gering High School in 1964 at the age of 16. She put herself through college by working at a local movie theatre and waitressing, where she met Lyle, the love of her life. Following in her mother’s footsteps, she began teaching in 1966. In the summer of 1969, she and her soon to be husband began building the home where they would spend their years. On December 20, 1970, she married Lyle “Butch” Kelley. Together they had three children: Angie, Wade, and Julie.

She lived in Nebraska her entire life and taught in rural schools for a few years before beginning her career at Scottsbluff Public Schools. Throughout her career, Delores obtained her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Chadron State College, graduating Delta Kappa Gamma. She earned various honors and awards. Her specialty was teaching reading; and every child learned to read.

During an interview about why she became a teacher, Delores was quoted to have said “My mother liked children and it has to be in your heart to be a teacher. I want to make a difference in a child’s life, but make it pleasant. My advice to students that want to be a teacher is that you have to show love, fairness, and patience. Each of your students should feel special, successful, and work hard. The main thing kids need to know is that you are human and that you care about them. To teach is to touch a life forever.”

Along with her love of teaching of 43 years, she enjoyed camping, swimming, and spending time with her family. She loved to play the organ, ride her bike, and read. Together, she and Lyle raised cattle and kids on their acreage.

Delores was the wonderful influence her children always needed and never failed to be strong for her family. She earned her honorary nurses degree by caring for Lyle in countless ways during his battle with diabetes. She was a mother who loved to do anything possible for her children and was always keeping up with Lyle and the work around the farm.

Survivors include 3 children: Angie (Tim) Dillman of Mitchell, NE, Wade (Siendra) Kelley of Denver, IA, and Julie (Tony) Mendez of Casper, WY; 8 grandchildren: Jazmyn, Jason, Aidan, Owen, Kaleb, Adam, Oakley, and Luke; 2 great-grandchildren: Aiden and Elsie; identical twin sister Deanna (Doug) Keszler, her sister MaryAnn (Bill) Hessler, and numerous nieces, nephews, and thousands of previous students.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 45 years, and one sister.