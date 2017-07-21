Delorise C. Steggs, 98, Alliance

Delorise C. Steggs, 98, died Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Good Samaritan Health Care Center.

She was born February 16, 1919 in North Platte, Nebraska to Joseph and Elma Weber.

She married Cleo D. Steggs on December 21, 1938 in Alliance. Delorise enjoyed gardening, flowers and raising cats.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Doyle and Marsha Steggs of Alliance; her granddaughter, Donna Buckner of Angora; great grandchildren, Casey Tyler of Oceanside, CA, Ryan Tyler of Angora, Hannah Calkins of Gordon and Cody Buckner of Angora; 2 great-great grandchildren; and her brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Lois Steggs of York. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter, her sister, and 2 brothers.

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent in care of the family to, 5491 Madison Road, Alliance, Nebraska, 69301.