Dennis Carl Green, 72, Henry

Dennis Carl Green, 72, of Henry, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side. His Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Henry Bible Church with Pastor Tyson Lambertson officiating. Inurnment will take place at Sunset Memorial Park in Scottsbluff. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Dennis was born January 20, 1947 to Carl and Verna (Fields) Green in Colorado Springs, CO. He grew up and lived in the Torrington and Henry area all his life. Dennis was drafted into the Army in 1966. He fought in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1968 when he was honorably discharged.

Dennis was united in marriage to Keitha Hauck on August 21, 1981 in Scottsbluff. They have lived in Henry for 31 years where they raised their family.

Dennis enjoyed racing and watching stock car racing. He will be remembered by most for his pool playing. He won many trophies playing pool. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family very much. Dennis will be lovingly remembered for his kind, loving and gentle character.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 38 years, Keitha; daughter Vonnie Green of Lyman, NE; sons Joshua (Liz) Green of Torrington, WY, Nicholas (Wyndee) Green of Lyman, NE and Adam (Cindi) Green of Torrington, WY; sister Debra (Bob) Lewandowski of Colstrip, MT; 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jerry Green; father and mother-in-law Keith and JoAnn Hauck and niece Ashton Schlenker.