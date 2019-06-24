Derek Brendon Lou LaCrete, 28, Lewellen

Derek Brendon Lou LaCrete, 28, of Lewellen passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Lewellen United Methodist Church with Pastor Janie Freeman officiating. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow. Private family burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home in Oshkosh.

Memorials can be made at Bank of Lewellen or mailed to P O Box 248 Lewellen, NE 69147 attn: Betty, to help Terri LaCrete & family.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the LaCrete Family.

Derek Brendon Lou LaCrete was born June 20, 1991 to Frantzy and Terri (Tapp) LaCrete in Norwich, Conneticut. He moved to the Lewellen area when he was 5. He attended area schools.

He enjoyed working outside, doing various types of construction. He did roofing, cement work, and was also OSHA certified to run a scissor lift. He worked in a wide variety of states from Florida to Connecticut to Nebraska and Wyoming.

Anyone that truly knew him could not help but love him for his big heart, his loyalty, and his honesty. He had a laugh that was contagious and gave hugs that made you feel like everything was alright in the world.

Brendon was a man that put his all into everything that he did, whether it was good or bad. I think that we all can learn a lesson from his life and do the same. He is a beloved son, brother, relative and friend. He will be dearly missed by all.