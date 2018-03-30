Diana G. Rosas, 63, Scottsbluff

Diana G. Rosas, 63, of Scottsbluff, died Thursday, March 29, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Jonathan Sorensen officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-7 PM on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 with a Vigil Service at 7 PM both at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be left by visiting Diana’s Tribute Page at www.dugankramer.com

Diana was born October 28, 1954 at San Antonio, Texas to Isidro and Rosalinda (Pena) Gonzales. The family moved to Scottsbluff where she received her education, graduating from Scotts Bluff High School with the Class of 1975. Diana was united in marriage to Rosario C. Rosas on September 10, 1976 at Scottsbluff. The couple made their home and raised their family in Scottsbluff.

Diana worked at the Caring Center Daycare, WNCC Child Development Center, and at the Sugar Factory. She enjoyed scrapbooking, making tie blankets, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Diana is survived by her mother Rosalinda Gonzales; sons Rosario Rosas, Jr (Jasmine Arizmendez) and Eric Lee Rosas; grandchildren Tiana, Dorian, Meridian, and Harlan Rosas; brother Isidro Gonzales; sisters Maria Enriquez, Esperanza “Hope” (Robert) Cisneros, Carolina Lara, Yolanda (Pablo, Sr.) Cervantes, and Norma (Enrique) Rodriguez; nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Diana was preceded in death by her father, husband, and brothers Jesse and Mike Gonzales.