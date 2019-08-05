Diana Kay Fiehtner, 71, Kimball

Diana Kay Fiehtner, 71, of Kimball, died at her home in Kimball on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Kimball with family firend Daryl Howitt conducting the service. Inurnment will be held in Kansas at a later date. Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view Diane’s Tribute Wall and leave condolences and stories for the family. Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to the family. The services have been entrusted to the Cantrell Funeral Home.

Diana Kay Fiehtner was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 7, 1948, the daughter of Clifford and Alevena (Hale) Goodwine. She was raised and attended school in Grover, Colorado and graduated in 1966. Diana was married to Kenneth Fiehtner on January 15, 1966 in Idaho Springs, Colorado. She worked at George Risk Industries for over 40 years. Diana enjoyed and supported all of her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events while they were in school. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, watching Nebraska Football and traveling with her daughter and granddaughters.

Survivors include her children Jody Fiehtner, Jeff (Deb) Fiehtner and John (Joelle) Fiehtner all of Kimball, Nebraska; grandchildren Mikayla, Jannel, Jewel, Kylie, Dominic, Kyle, Kassey, Thomas, Stef and Taylor; great grandchildren Luke, Olivia, Knox and Mason; brothers Dennis Goodwine, Stan (pam) Goodwine; sister Violet Goodwine; sister-in-laws Eulala Mitchell, Cathy Fiehtner; brother-in-laws Loren (Judy) Fiehtner; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers and sisters-in-law Clifford (Myrna) Goodwine and Michael (Patty) Goodwine; father and mother-in-law Carlton and Ardys Fiehtner and brother-in-law Raymond Fiehtner.