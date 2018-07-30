Diana Reich, 59, Minatare

Diana Reich, 59, of Minatare, NE passed away on Friday, July 27, 2018 with her family by her side. Visitation for Diana will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at the Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel from 4pm – 7 pm. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday August 1, 2018 at the Rock Church in Scottsbluff at 10am with Pastor Tyson Lambertson officiating. Burial to follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport, NE. Per Diana’s wishes, the family asks that donations be made in her honor to Festival of Hope or the Panhandle Humane Society. Condolences for the family can be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Diana was born on December 23, 1958 to Lawrence and Nancy (Hall) Olson in Rapid City, South Dakota. She was an “air force brat” and spent her young years living around the world. Eventually her family settled in Bridgeport, Nebraska, where she graduated. She married Spiro Panas and to this union two sons were born: Tommy and L.J. Panas. In 2010 she married Ed Reich.

She worked for Chimney Rock Public Power for 35 years; recently as the General Manager. She thoroughly enjoyed her work. She loved the outdoors and spent as much time as she could hunting, fishing, and hiking. Indoors, she loved to crotchet, make jewelry, and can peaches. She had a passion for reading. She was a devote Christian and was a member of the Rock Church since 2015.

She is survived by her husband, Ed Reich of Minatare; children L.J. (Kat) Panas of Kansas, Tommy Panas of Bridgeport; granddaughter Madison; mother Nancy (Harold) Clapp; sisters Tammy (Gary) Kilian of Rapid City, SD, Teri (Dale) Clouser of Lander, WY; step-daughter Jocelyn (Jason) Warden; step-grandchildren Ashton, Seth, Jonny, and Jaxon; step-mother Barbara Olson, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Lawrence Olson, and grandparents Herman and Inez Hall, and Lloyd and Evelyn Olson.