Diane Marie Placek, 79, Alliance

Diane Marie Placek, 79, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2017 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 8, 1937 in Alliance to R.E. “Sam” and Genevieve (Lewis) Samuelson. Diane graduated from St. Agnes Academy in Alliance in 1955. She then attended St. Catherine’s School of Nursing in Omaha graduating in 1959.

On December 27, 1960 she was united in marriage to Robert A. Placek at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance.

Diane was a registered nurse in Alliance for over 50 years. She worked at the Copsey Clinic, St. Joseph’s Hospital, served as a private duty nurse and Box Butte General Hospital. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and was active in the Altar Society and assisted with the funeral committee. She was also a Franciscan Associate and was a member of the Holy Rosary Prayer Shawl group as well as serving as a room mother at St. Agnes Academy for all of her children while they attended there.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Noreen) Placek, Mark (LeAnn) Placek, John (Lynn) Placek all of Alliance, Jean (Lyle) Pearson of Sioux Falls, SD, Kate (Lyle) Horton of Alliance and Samantha (Mike) Collier of Savannah, MO, along with her grandchildren, Rob, Annalise, Nicole, Zachary, Dylan, Kelsey, Cameron, Drew and Matthew. She is also survived by her brother, John (Linda) Samuelson of Ft. Collins, CO, her sister, Jean (Paul) Kemmy of Minnetonka, MN, her sisters-in-law, Kathy Placek of Yankton, SD and Carol Placek of Tucson, AZ and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Robert, her sister and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Relph Lockridge, and her brothers-in-law, Don, Rich and Jim Placek.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. A Wake Service will be Monday at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home and continue at the wake service

Memorials may be given to St. Agnes Academy Foundation or to Regional West Hospice