Dianne L. Barnes, 68, Scottsbluff

Dianne L. Barnes, 68, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 21, 2018 at her home in Scottsbluff surrounded by her loving family. No visitation will be held and cremation has taken place. Rosary will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 6 PM at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering. A catholic Mass will be held on Saturday December 29, 2018 at 11 am at Christ the King Catholic Church. The family respectfully requests that donations be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Dianne was born in Oshkosh, Nebraska to Kenneth and Joan (Belgum) Lempka on August 26, 1950. She was the second of ten children. Her family moved to Morrill, Nebraska when she was very young and she lived there most of her childhood years, graduating from Morrill High School. In December of 1970, she married Don Barnes and together they had four daughters. She spent many years at home raising her daughter, but after they all started school she began working in the dental/orthodontic field and retired 30 years later.

In her free time Dianne loved golfing, entertaining, taking care of her rose gardens and flowers and long summer days with her kids and grandbabies. She loved football, especially the Nebraska Huskers and Denver Broncos. Dianne loved the holidays and we are so sad that she is not here with us this year.

Above all Dianne was a fantastic “Nana” and mom. She cherished every moment she spent with her family and loved spending time with and spoiling her “babies”. It didn’t take much to make her happy, as long as she was with them. She was a very loving and caring person and loved to make others happy. She always had a smile and loving words of encouragement, and the best hugs in the world, which we all will miss so very much!

She is survived by her daughters: Julee (Jim) Marcoe, Jenda (Steve) Koralewski, Jaci (Barnes), Jeanna (Justin) Dedic; her “babies”: Maycee Marcoe, Mekinzee Marcoe, Karlyee Marcoe, Lexee Marcoe, Trestyn Marcoe, Rylan Marcoe, Abby Koralewski, Emmie Dedic and Cole Dedic; her siblings: Cheryl Meyer, Kay (Greg) Jackson, Kenda Knudsen, Deb (Gus) Fullmer, Larry (Susan) Lempka, Kim (Mark) Schmidt, Marsha (Kent) Jones, Kevin (Jacque) Lempka, and Rob (Bobbi) Lempka; and lots of nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Joan Lempka.