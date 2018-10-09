Dixie Lee Mitchell, 84, Morrill

Dixie Lee Mitchell, 84, of Morrill, passed away peacefully in her home with loving family at her side on Monday, October 8, 2018. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service in accordance with her wishes. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory be made to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) or to Regional West Hospice (4021 Avenue B, Scottsbluff, NE 69361) in support of their unparalleled aid and compassion for families preparing for the loss of a loved one.

Dixie was born in Delta, Colorado on November 18, 1933, the daughter of ranchers, Paul and Myrtle (DeGraffenreid) Sylvester. She attended schools in Hotchkiss, Colorado.

She met the love of her life at Colorado Teacher’s College (UNC) in Greeley, Colorado. It was love at first sight for both Edward Mitchell and Dixie. They married in March of 1956. They were happily married for 59 years until Ed’s passing in April 2015.

She had two sons, Kirk of Morrill and Brian of Olathe, Colorado and a daughter, Valerie, who preceded her in death. Dixie is survived by her sons; five grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and a younger sister.

Family was always her greatest joy, and she took pleasure in providing outstanding meals for everyone who had the good fortune to sit at her table. Dixie worked side by side with Ed on their farms and ranch in Colorado and Nebraska in addition to being a homemaker.

Dixie will be sadly missed by her friends and family, but long remembered for her steadfast and generous love for others.