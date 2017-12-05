Dixie Louise MCCollum, 71, Scottsbluff

Dixie Louise McCollum, 71, of Scottsbluff, died Saturday, December 2, 2017 at the Heart of the Rockies Medical Center in Loveland, CO. Her funeral will be held at Jolliffe Funeral Home on Thursday, December7, 2017 with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made in care of the American Heart Association or the Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Dixie passed from this life at the age of 71 at Heart of the Rockies Medical Center in Loveland, Colorado on December 2, 2017. Her suffering ended. What a joy it will be to join her family members gone on before.

Dixie (Dude) was born on September 21, 1946 in Columbus, Ohio to Richard R. Seymour and Sybil M. (Marsh) Seymour. She attended school in Scottsbluff, and worked at various jobs in and around the Scottsbluff. Dixie enjoyed NASCAR (Jeff Gordon #24) being her favorite. She greatly enjoyed the race she attended in person.

She love animals, always having a pet of one kind or another; cats and dogs being her favorite. She also collected roosters, having hundreds of them. She always enjoyed family reunions, eating out and camping.

Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, her much beloved brother, Tom Seymour (March 11, 2013). Also preceding her was one niece and one great nephew, one half-brother and many other family members.

Dixie is survived by three sisters, Sharon Robinson (Larry Taylor) of Greeley, CO, Josephine (Bab) (Gary) Betzold of Scottsbluff, Thelma (Glen) Martindale of LaSalle, CO and her companion Richard McCollum of Scottsbluff, and one remaining uncle Bill Marsh of Torrington, WY, many cousins, nieces and nephews, including one special nephew Kevin Sandine.

Rest in peace full sleep dear sister until we meet again. She will be terribly missed by friends and family.