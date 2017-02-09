Dominique Rain Camacho, 14, Scottsbluff

Dominique Rain Camacho, 14, of Scottsbluff, was given her angel wings on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Weborg 21 Centre in Gering with Pastor Tyson Lambertson officiating. There will be no visitation has cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. Memorials in Dominique’s honor may be made in care of the family and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Dominique was born October 5, 2002 in Scottsbluff to Dominic Camacho and LaToya Castillo. She was currently an 8th grader at Scottsbluff Middle School.

Dominique was musically talented and had previously taken lessons playing the violin, clarinet and guitar. She had a passion for fashion, clothes, hair and makeup. She was extremely artistic with her beauty. Dominique enjoyed swimming and had a huge interest in mermaids. She loved anything associated with flying and wings. Her favorite movie was Van Helsing.

Her amazing sense of humor and her loving and courageous character will never be forgotten. Her immense faith in God was always evident. She will forever live on in our hearts as the true diva she loved to be.

Survivors include her father, Dominic V. (Ann Marie) Camacho of Scottsbluff; mother, LaToya Castillo of Colorado Springs, CO; sister, Audrey Camacho of Scottsbluff; one step brother; one step sister; paternal grandmother, Grace Sound Sleeper (Don Krug) of Scottsbluff; maternal grandmother, Cindia Palomo (Michael Alvarado) of Littleton, CO; best friend, Jasmine Carter of Scottsbluff; special uncle, Adam Camacho of Scottsbluff; as well as numerous other aunts, uncles, extended family members and friends.

Dominique was preceded in death by her great grandmother, Pearl Garneaux; aunt, April Camacho; and cousin, Rey Hernandez.