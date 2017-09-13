Don E. Streeks, 75, Bayard

Don E. Streeks, 75, died Monday, September 11, 2017 at Chimney Rock Villa in Bayard. His funeral service will be at 10 AM on Friday, September 15, 2017 at Plymouth Congregational Church with Ben Cross as facilitator. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 PM on Thursday at Dugan-Kramer Chapel. Memorials may be given to the family. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Don was born July 4, 1942 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska to John Edgar and Cora Wanetta (Luckinbill) Streeks. He attended a one room school in Banner County through the 8th grade, graduating from Banner County High School in 1960. On July 6, 1963, Don was united in marriage to Sandra D. Sterkel at Scottsbluff. They lived in the Sandhills for three years before moving to Sidney where they spent the next eight years. They moved to Banner County and then to Minatare.

Don worked a variety of jobs including as an over the road truck driver (having visited each of the lower 48 states), hired hand for area farmers, ranches, and feedlots, and as a roughneck in the oil fields. Don loved to read, dance, fish, and could throw a mean fish fry.

Don is survived by his sons Chris (Lynn) Streeks and Vince (Irene) Streeks all of Minatare; five grandchildren: Ryan, Andrew, and Calvin Streeks all of Minatare and Mandy and Brenda Streeks both of Berlin, Germany; step-grandchildren Terry Dasher of Gering, Kenny Sewill of Minatare, and Joey Sewill of Mitchell; brothers David (Karin) Streeks and George (Kathy) Streeks all of Gering; aunt Glenna Streeks of Gering; uncle Rex Luckinbill of Mitchell; and several extended family members.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sandra, and sister Verla Floyd.