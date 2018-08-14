Don Loxterkamp, 89, rural Lisco

Don Loxterkamp, 89, of rural Lisco, NE, passed away Friday, August 10, 2018 at Skyview of Bridgeport. His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Friday, August 17, 2018 at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Lisco with Rev. Dr. C. P. Varghese as Celebrant. Interment will be held at 2pm at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery in Bridgeport. Rosary/visitation will be held at 5pm on Thursday at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Lisco. The family respectfully requests that memorials in Don’s honor be made in care of the church or to Lisco American Legion Ed Cain Post #309. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Bridgeport is in charge of arrangements.

Don was born June 5, 1929 in Dalton, NE to Ben and Irene (Beyer) Loxterkamp. He attended country school and graduated from Dalton High School. He was drafted into the US Navy in 1955 where he proudly served his country. After he was honorably discharged, he married LaDonna Gusman on November 27, 1965 in Bridgeport, NE. They lived and raised their family on a farming/ranching operation in western Nebraska.

He served as Adjutant for the Lisco American Legion Post #309. Don was a very active member of St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Lisco where he served as a parish trustee for many years. Don’s hobbies included restoring antique John Deere tractors. Don loved baseball and played first base for the Dalton Town Team. His batting average was 400 plus. He was also an avid fan of the New York Yankee’s baseball team and the Notre Dame football team.

Survivors include his wife LaDonna; daughter Sheri (Jeff) Radford of Seward, NE; brother Leonard (Virginia) Loxterkamp of Scottsbluff, NE; sister-in-law, Naomi Loxterkamp, Broadwater, NE; in-laws Josephine Dauphin of North Platte, NE, Phyllis Shuler of Douglas, WY, Patricia (John) Hollenback of Morresville, NC, Cecilia Sanchez of Bayard, NE, Leo (Carolyn) Gusman of Bridgeport, NE, and Ron (Janet) Gusman of Sidney, NE; Don is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Loxterkamp; sister Gladys (Allen) Wiggins; in-laws Maxine (Ronald) Roberts, Frances (Richard) Sturgeon, Kathleen Vasquez, Les Dauphin, Ben Shuler, and Lorenzo Sanchez.