Donal “Don” Dike, 76, Mitchell

Donal “Don” Dike, 76, of Mitchell, NE passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2017. At his request, cremation has taken place. Burial will be held at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering, NE. A memorial service for Don will be held on Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Elder David Muhlenkamp officiating. There will be fellowship following the service and snacks will be served.

Don was born February 3, 1941, two miles south of Lake Minatare to John and Velma Dike. As a small child he lived with his family in Stegall, NE and moved to Riverton, WY in 1947. He later lived in the Ocean Lake area and attended school at Martin, moving to the north side of Ocean Lake and attending Pavilion school. He retired to the Lake Minatare area in 1951 and attended school at Nine Mile, Highlands, and Scottsbluff High School. He entered the U.S. Army National Guard in Scottsbluff and was medically discharged.

He married Connie C. Goddard in Gering, NE on October 27, 1963. To this union, two children were born: Brenda and Duane. He and Connie raised their children in Mitchell, NE. Don was a proud survivor of cancer and a member of the RLDS church. He worked for 7-Up Bottling Co. and Fairacres Dairy. He also worked for the City of Scottsbluff for 42 years.

He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, fishing, and camping. He also liked to read and being with his friends and family. He was never known to complain. He will long be remembered as a kind, loving, and devoted father, husband, good friend, and neighbor to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Connie of Mitchell, daughter Brenda (Jim) of Angora, son Duane (Keelie) of Scottsbluff, 6 sisters, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, 5 brothers, 3 sisters, and 5 nephews.