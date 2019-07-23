Donald Bauer, 91, Scottsbluff

Donald Bauer, 91 of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at his home with his loving wife of 72 years, Elsie, taking care of him. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019 at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Andrew Griess officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 7-8 p.m., Thursday, July 25, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests memorials in Donald’s honor be given to Regional West Hospice.

Donald was born December 21, 1927 in Bayard, to George and Mollie (Schwartz) Bauer. He graduated from Bayard High School in 1947. Donald farmed after high school with his father until he decided to become a truck driver.

Donald married Elsie Grace Maser on his birthday in 1947. Two sons were born to this union, William in 1949 and David in 1952. He started his own trucking business in 1952 and had a weekly run throughout the western United States hauling produce. Donald returned to Bayard in 1964 and began farming sugar beets, beans, and corn until his retirement in 1990. He would work campaign for Great Western Sugar Co. and drive rehaul after the harvest. Donald won several awards for High 10 Beat Production.

Donald was a life-long member of Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff. He was a stock car driver in his early years. He loved the look of a nice, new car and haggling the price for one. He enjoyed watching his sons play sports or going fishing and attending all of his grandchildren’s activities. His last trip out of Nebraska was to attend his great grandson, Deionus’, high school graduation. Lastly, he was a good dish dryer and would do anything to help his family.

Donald is survived by his wife; sons, William (Pam) Bauer of Scottsbluff and David (Susan) Bauer of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; grandchildren, Melissa (Jason) Bauer of Scottsbluff, Brooks (Jennifer) Bauer of Greeley, Colorado, Scott Bauer of Parker, Colorado and Kristin (Andrew) Johnson of Buford, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Deionus Bauer of Ft. Collins, Colorado, Devin Bauer of Greeley, Colorado, Caden and Easton Bauer of Parker, Colorado and Cady and Parker Johnson of Buford, Georgia; step great-grandchildren, Chloe Forget of Greeley, Colorado and Deacon Forget of Greeley, Colorado; special family friends, Jessica Klingsmith of Ft. Collins, Colorado and Brianne Bauer of Parker, Colorado; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Betty Bauer of Gering, Verniece Maser of Scottsbluff, Lucile Cook of Cheyenne, Leona Henkel of Denver, Judy and Richard Michael of Horse Head, New York and Diana and Ivan Seiwert of Gering; numerous nieces and nephews; and special fur buddies, Barney and Robayarto.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law and father in-law; brother, George Bauer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Art Maser, Rudy and Anna Maser, Harry Cook, Dewey Henkel, John Jr and Gladys Maser; grandson-in-law, James Post; and numerous nieces and nephews.