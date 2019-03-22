Donald Bohl, 88, Scottsbluff

Donald Bohl, 88, of Scottsbluff, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Western Nebraska Vet’s Home in Scottsbluff. His funeral service will be held at 11am on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Scottsbluff with Bishop John Blomstedt and Brother Steve Earl officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering with military honors rendered by the United States Navy Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4-7pm on Monday at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Don’s honor be made in care of the Western Nebraska Veteran’s Home. Online condolences may be made by viewing Don’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.

Donald was born on August 15, 1930, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Phillip and Emma (Satur) Bohl. He met Auriel Lauritzen and they were married on May 17th, 1952, in Washoe County, Nevada. To this union six children were born; Janice, Dick, Debbie, Mike, Mark and Terry. Donald enlisted in the U.S. Navy in December, 1950 and was honorably discharged in October, 1954. They moved to Nevada, where he worked as a Nevada State Trooper. They returned to Scottsbluff, Nebraska where he worked as a Scotts Bluff County Deputy Sheriff. They later returned to Reno, Nevada, where he became a Federal Marshall. After he left law enforcement, he worked in the copper mines in Nevada. After his retirement, he entered into the Nebraska Veterans’ home where he resided until his death.

His hobbies were fishing, hunting woodworking and riding his motorcycle.

Survivors include his children Debbie Hewitt of Franklin, Tennessee, Dick (Yolanda) Bohl of Lake City, Florida, Mike (Tina) Bohl of Lake City, Florida, Mark (Kathy) Bohl of Mitchell, Nebraska, and Terry (Wendy) Bohl of Carson City, Nevada; brother Jim Bohl of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; sister Donna Hiegel of Mitchell, Nebraska; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Auriel, daughter, Janice, father Phillip, mother Emma, sisters Shirley and Betty.