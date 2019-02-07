Donald C. Fischer, 89, Lewellen

Donald C. Fischer, 89, of Lewellen passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his home.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Lewellen with Jerry Smith of the Oshkosh Church of Christ officiating. Masonic Rites will be performed at the church. Burial will be held at a later date in the Plum Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Don’s name can be made to the Grace Lutheran Church or to the Masonic Lodge.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Fischer family.

A full obituary will be posted when available.