Donald D. and Harriett M. Stull, Kimball

Donald D. and Harriett M. Stull of Kimball, died at the Kimball County Manor, Don on May 17, 2019 and Harriett on January 8,

2019. Memorial services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Kimball Evangelical Free Church in Kimball

with Pastor Hod Boltjes officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Western Nebraska Veterans Cemetery in Alliance at 2:00 p.m.

Friends may visit www.cantrellfh.com to view each obituary and leave condolences and stories for the family. The family requests

that in lieu of flowers donations be made to either the Kimball Evangelical Free Church or the Kimball County Manor, Harriett Stull

Educational Fund for continuing education in nurse training. The services for Don and Harriett have been entrusted to the

Cantrell Funeral Home.

Don was born in rural Box Butte County on July 5, 1933, the eldest son of Leslie and Dorothy Stull. He attended Scottsbluff Junior

College on a football scholarship where he earned All-Conference Honors. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and was

employed by LeRoy Abbott as an officer trainee at the Bank of Chadron in June of 1955. Don was an avid pilot and he and Harriett

traveled extensively in Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Colorado and Arizona. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening and reading the

bible.

Harriett was born in Denver, Colorado on October 25, 1932. At 18 months, she was adopted by Ray “Bus” and Hattie Edwards of

Alliance, Nebraska. She attended Emmerson grade school and graduated from the Alliance High School in 1950. Following

graduation she entered nurses training at Western Nebraska General Hospital in Scottsbluff. She graduated in 1953 and became a

Registered Nurse on her 21st. birthday. She began her nursing career as the head surgical nurse at the Lebanon, Missouri

Community Hospital. She was also the Director of Nursing at the Pioneer Community Hospital in Mullen, Nebraska. Her hobbies

included sewing, counted cross stich, needle point, crewel and knitting. After Don’s retirement they spent many winters in

Arizona and they enjoyed many hours spent flying in the southwest.

Don and Harriett’s greatest joy was time spent with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They especially looked

forward to Sunday dinners at Greg and Penny’s with all of their family.

Survivors include their three children, Gregory (Penny) Stull of Kimball, NE., Linda (Jeff) Tuton of Paxton, NE and John (Tracy) Stull

of Phoenix, AZ; son-in-law Dave Sautter of Alliance, NE; 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren. Don is also survived by brothers

David and Richard and sisters Marian Dalton, Jacci Irwin and Cheryl Rowe. They were preceded in death by both sets of parents

and a daughter Sandra Sautter.