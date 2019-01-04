Donald D. Fulk was born June 16, 1939 to Everett & Mary (Thomas) Fulk. He was raised in the Valley on the family farm and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and coaching softball. Donald passed away on his farm on Jan. 3, 2019 surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held from 1-6pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel on Jan. 6th. Funeral services will be held on Jan. 7, 2019 at 10am at Zion Evangelical Church, Scottsbluff, NE. with Pastor Cindy Bowker officiating. Burial will be at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering, NE. Military honors by the Nebraska Army National Guard. Memorials can be made to Scottsbluff FFA Alumni.

He was introduced to Marilyn McKinley by his brother, Lester, and her sister, Twyla. They were married on November 15, 1957 and had three sons: Scot Allen, Kevin Lee and Joel David. Donald and Marilyn also raised their nephew, Troy Alan Jenkins as their own.

Donald, Harry and Ray owned and operated Fulk Bros. Service in 1962. Donald and Lester farmed together and started Fulk Brothers Potatoes and delivered to grocery stores throughout the Panhandle. He farmed the rest of his life with his son, Scot and grandson, Jerrod. Donald and Marilyn, along with their children, purchased the Cornhusker Roast concession trailers and have been in business for over 18 years.

Surviving family includes: wife of 61 years; Marilyn Fulk, children; Scot & Connie Fulk, Kevin & Cyndi Fulk, Troy Jenkins (June), grandchildren; Mikayla (Timothy) and Jerrod Fulk, Alexa (Scott) and Garrett (Beth) Fulk, Michael, Kassidy (Jesse), Savanna, and Brooklyn Jenkins, AJ Powell, Whitney Castillo, brothers; Marvin (Linda) Fulk, Ray (Donna) Fulk, Roger Fulk (Monte), sisters-in-law; Joyce Fulk, LaVonne Nortness, brother-in-law; Frank McKinley, family friend, Mary Lou Keller, numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Preceding him in death: parents; Everett & Mary Fulk, son; Joel Fulk, parents-in-law; Emmitt & Freda McKinley, infant grandson, siblings; Everett Fulk Jr. (Betty), Norma (Albert) Hoff, Lester & Twyla Fulk, Harry Fulk, Robert Lee Fulk, Lee Robert Fulk, Gloria (Rudy) Jenkins, brother-in-law; Jim Nortess, and sister-in-law; Dorothy McKinley.