Donald David Smith, 88, Scottsbluff

Donald David Smith, 88, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Gering Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Bayard Cemetery.

Donald was born July 19, 1930 at Smith Center, Kansas the oldest son of nine children born to David Alfred and Ruby Beatrice (Stice) Smith. He received his education in Kansas and farmed with his father and brothers. On October 1, 1947, Don was united in marriage to Carrie Mae Greenwood in Greeley, CO. The couple moved every 13 years or so as Don’s employment dictated. He worked for Co-op in Yuma, CO, Stickney Tire Shop in Sidney, was co-owner of the Stateline Truck Stop in Pine Bluffs, WY, worked for a company that installed the fencing and guardrails along Interstate 80 as it was being completed, hauled hay, was a contract mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for several years, and worked as a greenskeeper at Chimney Rock Golf Course in Bayard where he was instrumental in the establishment of the greens and trees throughout the course. Don was proud to have served on the Yuma, CO volunteer Fire Department for several years.

After retirement, Don enjoyed spending time with his family and completing puzzles. He instilled a hard work ethic in his family and enjoyed working alongside them completing projects. Don was a simple man with a lot of grit and some goofiness.

Don is survived by his wife Carrie Mae Smith of Scottsbluff; Children: Dorene Kay Schoolcraft of Bridgeport, LaDonna Mae Christensen of Bridgeport, Donald Leon (Tammy) Smith of Gering, Judy Marie (Guy) Coward of Scottsbluff, and Tracy Diane Jopek of Merrill, Wisconsin; 12 grandchildren (“jackrabbits”); 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers Raymond Smith of Abilene, KS and Eugene (Doris) Smith of Yuma, CO; sister Florence (Dennis) Beal of Colorado; several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, sons-in-law Jerry Schoolcraft and Harry Christensen, grandson Sgt. Ryan Jopek, brothers Art, Dean, and Paul, and sisters Ruth Kibel and Helen Paramore.