Donald “Don” K. Kelley, 89, Gering

Donald “Don” K Kelley, 89 of Gering, Nebraska passed away peacefully Monday, January 8, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center surrounded by his family.

His funeral service will be held on Friday, January 12, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch and Herb Rainey officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-7 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel. Memorials may be given to the family to be determined at a later date. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Donald was born on December 26, 1928 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to L. Omer and Elsie Dora (Warner) Kelley. He attended Country School District # 9 in the Hull Community and graduated from Gering High School. He married Dorothy Hubbard on February 1949 and had three children Gene, Ronda and Patti. He later married Nancy Lea (Holten) Wayman in August 1971 which brought two additional daughters Evie and Pennie to this family.

Don owned and operated the Mobile gas station for a number of years and also worked at K & K Propane in Bayard. In 1965, he worked for Panhandle Coop Credit Union for more than 20 years. He worked for Linweld in Scottsbluff as a bookkeeper. He managed the Dome Rock Manor for nearly 40 years and retired in his early 80’s.

Don was a square dance caller throughout the valley. He was an avid Husker and baseball fan and collected metal miniature cars. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild.

Don is survived by his daughters: Ronda (Jim) Koch, Patti Kelley, Evie (Gene) Russel, and Pennie Sponsel; grandchildren: Jaime (AJ) Wiekhorst, Kyle Koch, Nickey (Tim) Bolek, Gene (Caroline) Russel, Morgan and Zach Munns, and Jodi and Jill Kelley; great grandchildren Terrell, Madison, Tayden, Keelan, Harlyn, Gene III, Kennedy and Allie and one great great grandchild Maleaha; sisters Joyce Johns and Andrea (Ron) York-Edwards and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, parents, son Gene, brother and sister-in-law Lyle and Delores Kelley, sister DoraLee McKeone, niece Vickie Hoffman and brother-in-law Bill Johns.