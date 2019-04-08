Donald G. Vogler, 89, formerly of Lisco and Dalton, passed away Friday evening, April 5, 2019 at the Sunset Manor in Brush, Colorado.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at St. Gall’s Catholic Church in Lisco with Father Roy Pasala officiating. Burial will follow in the Lisco Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors.

Visitation will be held one hour before services at the church.

Memorials in Don’s name can be made to the Dalton American Legion.

Holechek-Bondegard Funeral Home and Cremations in Oshkosh is serving the Vogler Family.

Donald George Vogler was born August 17, 1929 on the Deep Hole’s Ranch, commonly known as the “Twist Place”, south of Broadwater, Nebraska to George and Lillian (Carter) Vogler. He was the third of eight children born into the family. He started his early education in rural Morrill and Cheyenne Counties. He then attended Dalton grade school. He moved with his family in 1940 to Lisco, Nebraska. Don graduated from the 8thgrade at Lisco Grade School. Donald attended Garden County High School for two years, playing football and was a starting tackle on the 1948 undefeated football team. Donald graduated from Sidney St. Patrick’s High School in 1949. Don also was a track letterman at both high schools. He participated in the state track meet his senior year.

He continued his track career in his Army career. He participated in many meets in Europe. Donald served in the United States Army for 3 years. He spent most of that time in Austria. After his discharge from the Army he began farming on the family farm east of Dalton. It was at this time he met Phyllis Schultz. They were united in marriage in June of 1954. To this union, 3 children were born, Brenda Kay, Rhonda Eileen, David Allen. He spent 35 years farming on the family farm. He sold feed and mineral across the panhandle. He won national recognitions for his sales.

Don was later married to Ardith Keiselhorst and Evelyn Kush. Don and Evelyn built their own new home in Black Canyon City, Arizona. Don moved back to Sidney, Nebraska in 2011. He has resided at the Sunset Manor in Brush, Colorado for the last 3 and a half years.

He was a member of the American Legion. Don enjoyed reading and learning things he needed to know. He was a good carpenter and mechanic.

Donald is survived by his daughter, Brenda Channel of Arapahoe, Nebraska; son, David and his wife, Julie Vogler of Saratoga, Wyoming; 2 grandsons; 1 granddaughter; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, William and wife, Molly Vogler of Lisco and Ronald Vogler of Duluth, Minnesota, sister-in-law, Marlys Vogler of Cheyenne, Wyoming and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 wives, infant daughter, Rhonda, granddaughter, Nichole Marie, 3 brothers, Carter, Robert, and Joseph and 2 sisters, Marjorie and Mary Ann.