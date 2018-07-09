Donald Jerry Young, 55, Gering

Donald Jerry Young, 55, of Gering, died Sunday, July 8, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. A Rosary Service will be held at 7 PM on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 AM on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at the church with Father James H. Heithoff officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. The family requests Nebraska Cornhusker attire to be worn. Memorials may be given to Festival of Hope. Online condolences may be left by visiting Don’s Tribute Page at www.dugankramer.com

Don was born September 21, 1962 at Fort Collins, CO to Jerry F. and Eileen C. (Major) Young. He received his education at Big Springs and Bayard, Nebraska before graduating from Revere High School in Ovid, Colorado. He attended technical college in Alamosa, Colorado. Don was united in marriage to Rhia Barden on June 18, 1983 at Julesburg, Colorado. The couple made their home in Ovid, Mitchell and Gering, Nebraska raising their children Malorie and Murphy.

Don worked for Western Sugar Company as an instrumentation technician in Ovid and Sterling, Colorado and Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He was a member of the church, enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved music and playing guitar, and was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan.

Don is survived by Rhia Young of Scottsbluff; daughter Malorie (Andy) Schmid of Chadron; son Murphy Young (Alexi Welsch) and their children Iris and Gryffin all of Scottsbluff; mother Eileen Young of Gering; siblings Darrell Young of Westminister, CO, Debra (Larry) Young of Elm Creek, NE, Diane (Ron) Eickhoff of Lincoln, and Dean (Linda) Young of Greeley, NE; and several family members.

Don was preceded in death by his father Jerry and brother David.