Donald Keith Herrell, Mitchell

Donald Keith Herrell of Mitchell died Monday March 27, 2017 at his home. His services will be held Friday, April 28, 2017 with inurnment at 10 am at the Mitchell City Cemetery, memorial service at 11 am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 Jackson Court, Morrill, Nebraska, with visitation and lunch to follow at the church. Memorials may be given to the church in Don's name.

Donald Keith Herrell was born November 23, 1939 in Stafford Kansas, the son of Leo Jesse Herrell and Sylvia May (Gahm) Herrell. He graduated from Hutchinson High School, Hutchinson, Kansas.

In 1960, he moved to Springdale, Arkansas where he met his future wife Charlotte. They eloped to Stillwell, Oklahoma and were married April 7, 1961. Their friends said the marriage wouldn’t last 6 months and they would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this year. They made their home in Springdale, Arkansas and were blessed with one daughter, Denise.

In 1972 Don became operations manager for West Nebraska Express and the family moved to Mitchell, Nebraska, where Don resided at the time of this death. After WNX sold, he owned and operated Mitchell Upholstery and Trailer Sales in Mitchell, and Automotive and Industrial Sales where he traveled from El Paso to North Dakota selling Toyota parts and automotive paint booths. During his travels, he spent weekends at flea markets, garage sales, and auctions, amassing a large collection of toy trucks.

Don always had an interest in cars. At the age of 13 he was known as “Little Don” in the car club, and he spent his teenage years working in an automotive parts salvage. He enjoyed car racing and especially the Knoxville Nationals with his brother Melvin, and grandson Jason.

He enjoyed living in Mitchell and served on the Mitchell Beautification Committee and drove his 1957 red Thunderbird convertible in the parades. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Morrill, Nebraska, and helped with construction of the new house of worship.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte of the home, daughter Denise and son-in-law Jeff Koster, beloved grandchildren, Jason, Jacob and Janet Koster of Rochester, Minnesota; one sister, Carol Close, Wildomar, California; sister-in-law, Joyce Herrell, Pretty Prairie, Kansas; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Irene and Eric Rapp, Avoca, Wisconsin; Freda and Charles Piazza, Tontitown, Arkansas; Sharon and Danny Sampson, Kilgore, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Melvin.