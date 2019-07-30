Donald L. Tripple, 84, Gering

Donald L Tripple 84 of Gering, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

His funeral service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Gering on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Richard Neugebauer officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in care of the family and will be shared with designated recipients at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gering Memorial Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.

Don was born July 10, 1935 at his family home south of Melbeta, Nebraska to Fred and Mollie (Schlothauer) Tripple. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian Faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff, NE. He grew up and received his early education in the Gering Valley School district, graduating from Gering High School in 1953. In 1957, he graduated from CSU – Ft. Collins, Colorado with an Agriculture degree.

He married Ruth Trute on August 14, 1955 at St. John’s Lutheran Church at Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He farmed and worked for the Soil Conservation District at Yuma, CO for 9 years. He also helped develop many of the irrigation systems still used today. He returned to his family farm in Gering in 1965. He loved farming and was always interested in the new advances in agriculture. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He served on the Public Power District, USDA Board, and Board of Directors for the Tri State Generation and Transmission Assoc. He was active in his church, serving on the counsel as Elder and other committees. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and a good friend to many.

Don is survived by his wife Ruth of 63 years from Gering; daughter Nancy (David) Sizemore of Colo, IA; son Mike (Annita) Tripple of Cheyenne, WY; and daughter Connie (Jerry) Harms of Gering, NE.

He was blessed with 6 grandchildren: Kelli (Tyson) Harper, Mindi (Darrell) Woolsey, David Ray Sizemore, Joseph Sizemore and Dillon Tripple.

He was also fortunate to have 6 great grandchildren. He also has one sister-in-law Virginia Knapp of North Platte, NE and brother-in-law Glen (Barbara) Trute of Yuma, CO.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Fred (Mollie) Tripple, in-laws Ernest (Frieda) Trute and infant son Jacob.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Judy Gurrola for her special care of Don these last months and also grateful to the Regional West Hospice Staff who blessed his every need during his final days.