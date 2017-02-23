Donald Lee Veden, 94, Oshkosh

Donald Lee Veden, age 84, died of natural causes in his home on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.
Don was born on December 9, 1932 in Ault, Colorado. He previously lived in Greeley, Colorado where he was a part of the faculty at the University of Northern Colorado. He then retired from UNC and moved to Trinidad, Colorado where he raised horses and liked to fish. In 2004, he moved to Oshkosh, Nebraska. He loved dogs and was an avid reader. He made frequent trips to the Oshkosh Public Library and enjoyed visiting with the people who worked there.
Don is survived by his daughter, Shelby (Sears) Termentozzi of Brush, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Doris (Faye), 2 brothers, Gerald and Dale, sister, Zeta, and wife, Kathie.
Due to his personal wishes, there will be no funeral services held, but a private tribute instead.
Holechek Funeral Home in Oshkosh is serving in Veden family.