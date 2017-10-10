Donald W. Bare, 76, Gering

Donald W. Bare, 76, of Gering, a true Christian, gentleman and scholar, died Sunday, October 8, 2017 at his home. There are no services scheduled and cremation has taken place in accordance with his wishes. Memorials may be made in care of Donna Bare (230075 Tehra Lane, Gering, 69341) and will be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Donald was born March 10, 1941 in Ohio to Virgil and Rose (Bishop) Bare. He enjoyed riding his Harley, fishing and camping.

Survivors include his wife, Donna of Gering; children, Larry Dean Bare of Fremont, OH, Brian Keith (Emmie) Bare of Hayward, CA, Howard Virgil (Tracy) Bare of Fostoria, OH, Daniel Scott (Blanca) Bair of Scottsbluff, Cheryl Adelman of Bloomville, OH, Brian James (Danielle) Steinhauser of Toledo, OH and Jeff Wayne (Melissa) Bare of Great Falls, MT; brothers, Larry Bare, Derwood Bare and Dennis Bare; along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.