Donald W. Frank, 79, Scottsbluff

Donald W. Frank, 79, of Scottsbluff died peacefully in his sleep at home on Saturday, September 29, 2018. A Celebration Of Life service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel.

Don was born August 26, 1939 in Blair, Nebraska to George and Hertha (Rassmussen) Frank. He attended school in Blair, graduating from Blair High School. He enlisted in the United States Army on December 3, 1958 and served until his honorable discharge on March 1, 1962. He returned to the Blair area and later married Virginia Lemmons on July 9, 1966 at the First Christian Church of Blair.

The couple made their home in Blair until moving to Scottsbluff in 1984 where he worked for United Telephone Company.

Don is survived by his wife Virginia Frank; son Michael; daughter Michell; son and daughter-in-law Mitchell and Jenny; grandson Harley; sister GeorgeAnne (Harold) Paulsen; nieces; nephews; and extended family members.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.