Donna Lin (Hintergardt) Fulk, 73, Scottsbluff

Donna Lin (Hintergardt) Fulk, 73 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Cheyenne Regional Hospital in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Northfield Assembly of God Church in Gering with Pastor Kiley Calloway officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4 pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Donna was born on November 20, 1945 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Lowell and Mary (Kissire) Hintergardt. She graduated from Bayard High School in 1965. She married Ray D Fulk on July 18, 1971 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Donna worked at Woolworth’s, S & H Green Stamp and US Bank.

She was a member of the 23 Club Auxiliary.

Donna enjoyed crocheting and watching Rockies baseball.

Donna is survived by her husband Ray Fulk; daughter Anita (Jason) Russell and son Jason (Brenda) Fulk; grandchildren Taylor (Tanner Wilson) Russell, Dillon Russell, Katrina Fulk and Keegan Todd; brothers and sister Vern Hintergardt, Patricia (Leroy) Bernhardt, George Hintergardt; brothers–in-law and sisters-in-law Marvin (Linda) Fulk, Roger (Monte) Fulk, Marilyn Fulk and Joyce Fulk and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters-in-law Carolyn Hintergardt, Norma (Albert) Hoff and Gloria Jenkins and brothers-in-law Everett “Jr” Fulk, Robert Lee Fulk, Lee Robert Fulk, Lester (Twila) Fulk, Don Fulk and Harry Fulk.